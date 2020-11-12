Marcus & Millichap – Consensus Indicates Potential -19.6% Downside

Marcus & Millichap with ticker code (MMI) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 28 calculating the mean target price we have 28. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.82 this would indicate that there is a downside of -19.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 30.43 while the 200 day moving average is 28.65. The company has a market cap of $1,365m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.marcusmillichap.com

Marcus & Millichap, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties. It also operates as a financial intermediary that arranges debt financing for commercial properties. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, including research, advisory, and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.