Marcus Corporation (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.4% Upside

Marcus Corporation (The) with ticker code (MCS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 20 calculating the mean target price we have 22.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.31 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 58.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.25 and the 200 day MA is 14.46. The market cap for the company is $412m. Visit the company website at: http://www.marcuscorp.com

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie’s Plaza. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

