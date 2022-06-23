Twitter
Marcus Corporation (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 86.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Marcus Corporation (The) found using ticker (MCS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 24 with the average target price sitting at 27. Now with the previous closing price of 14.46 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 86.7%. The day 50 moving average is 15.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $457m. Company Website: https://www.marcuscorp.com

The potential market cap would be $852m based on the market concensus.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center. The Hotels and Resorts segment owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. The company also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. As of December 30, 2021, it owned or operated 1,064 screens at 85 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and operated 8 wholly-owned or majority-owned hotels and resorts, as well as managed 11 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

