Marcus Corporation (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 75.9% Upside

Marcus Corporation (The) found using ticker (MCS) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 24 with a mean TP of 25.67. Now with the previous closing price of 14.59 this would imply there is a potential upside of 75.9%. The day 50 moving average is 16.21 and the 200 day MA is 16.37. The company has a market cap of $456m. Company Website: https://www.marcuscorp.com

The potential market cap would be $803m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center. The Hotels and Resorts segment owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. The company also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. As of December 30, 2021, it owned or operated 1,064 screens at 85 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and operated 8 wholly-owned or majority-owned hotels and resorts, as well as managed 11 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.