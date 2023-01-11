Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Marcus Corporation (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Marcus Corporation (The) with ticker code (MCS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24 and 19 calculating the mean target price we have 21. Now with the previous closing price of 14.71 this indicates there is a potential upside of 42.8%. The day 50 moving average is 15.26 and the 200 day MA is 15.56. The market cap for the company is $466m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.marcuscorp.com

The potential market cap would be $665m based on the market concensus.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center. The Hotels and Resorts segment owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. The company also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. As of December 30, 2021, it owned or operated 1,064 screens at 85 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and operated 8 wholly-owned or majority-owned hotels and resorts, as well as managed 11 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

