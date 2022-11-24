Marcus Corporation (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.8% Upside

Marcus Corporation (The) with ticker code (MCS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 19 with the average target price sitting at 21. With the stocks previous close at 15.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 33.8%. The 50 day MA is 14.92 while the 200 day moving average is 15.96. The market cap for the company is $496m. Visit the company website at: https://www.marcuscorp.com

The potential market cap would be $664m based on the market concensus.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center. The Hotels and Resorts segment owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. The company also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. As of December 30, 2021, it owned or operated 1,064 screens at 85 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and operated 8 wholly-owned or majority-owned hotels and resorts, as well as managed 11 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.