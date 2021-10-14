Marcus Corporation (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.5% Upside

Marcus Corporation (The) with ticker code (MCS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 22 calculating the average target price we see 24.33. With the stocks previous close at 18.79 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.59 and the 200 day MA is 18.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $576m. Visit the company website at: http://www.marcuscorp.com

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie’s Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.