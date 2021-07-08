Twitter
Marcus Corporation (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.5% Upside

Marcus Corporation (The) with ticker code (MCS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 25.33. Now with the previous closing price of 20.02 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.31 while the 200 day moving average is 19.26. The company has a market cap of $596m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.marcuscorp.com

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie’s Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

