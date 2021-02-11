Marcus Corporation (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.6% Upside

Marcus Corporation (The) found using ticker (MCS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 19 calculating the mean target price we have 21.67. With the stocks previous close at 17.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.6%. The day 50 moving average is 15.57 and the 200 day MA is 12.27. The company has a market cap of $546m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.marcuscorp.com

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie’s Plaza. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.