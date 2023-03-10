Marathon Petroleum Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.5% Upside

Marathon Petroleum Corporation with ticker code (MPC) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 165 and 130 and has a mean target at 146.36. Now with the previous closing price of 127.87 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.5%. The day 50 moving average is 123.48 and the 200 day MA is 107.62. The market cap for the company is $57,199m. Company Website: https://www.marathonpetroleum.com

The potential market cap would be $65,470m based on the market concensus.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services. Its refined products include transportation fuels, such as reformulated gasolines and blend-grade gasolines; heavy fuel oil; and asphalt. This segment also manufactures propane, petrochemicals, and natural gas liquids. It sells refined products to wholesale marketing customers in the United States and internationally, buyers on the spot market, and independent entrepreneurs who operate primarily Marathon branded outlets, as well as through long-term fuel supply contracts to direct dealer locations primarily under the ARCO brand. The Midstream segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil and refined products through refining logistics assets, pipelines, terminals, towboats, and barges; gathers, processes, and transports natural gas; and gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.