Marathon Petroleum Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.1% Upside

Marathon Petroleum Corporation with ticker code (MPC) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 85 and 61 calculating the average target price we see 72.19. Given that the stocks previous close was at 66.15 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 63.04 and the 200 day MA is 59.32. The company has a market cap of $42,549m. Find out more information at: http://www.marathonpetroleum.com

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale. Its refined products include transportation fuels, such as reformulated gasolines and blend-grade gasolines; heavy fuel oil; and asphalt. This segment also manufactures aromatics, propane, propylene, and sulfur. It sells refined products to wholesale marketing customers domestically and internationally, buyers on the spot market, and independent entrepreneurs who operate primarily Marathon branded outlets; and transportation fuels through long-term fuel supply contracts to direct dealer locations, primarily under the ARCO brand. The Midstream segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil and refined products through refining logistics assets, pipelines, terminals, towboats, and barges; gathers, processes, and transports natural gas; and gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids. The company also sell refined products for export to international customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 7,090 branded outlets in 35 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico through independent entrepreneurs. The company also operates crude oil and refined product pipelines. Marathon Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.