Marathon Petroleum Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.3% Upside

Marathon Petroleum Corporation found using ticker (MPC) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 83 and 56 with the average target price sitting at 69.43. Now with the previous closing price of 57.25 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.3%. The day 50 moving average is 56.19 and the 200 day moving average is 57.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $36,952m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.marathonpetroleum.com

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale. Its refined products include transportation fuels, such as reformulated gasolines and blend-grade gasolines; heavy fuel oil; and asphalt. This segment also manufactures aromatics, propane, propylene, and sulfur. It sells refined products to wholesale marketing customers domestically and internationally, buyers on the spot market, and independent entrepreneurs who operate primarily Marathon branded outlets; and transportation fuels through long-term fuel supply contracts to direct dealer locations, primarily under the ARCO brand. The Midstream segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil and refined products through refining logistics assets, pipelines, terminals, towboats, and barges; gathers, processes, and transports natural gas; and gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids. The company also sell refined products for export to international customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 7,090 branded outlets in 35 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico through independent entrepreneurs. The company also operates crude oil and refined product pipelines. Marathon Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.