Marathon Oil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.7% Upside

Marathon Oil Corporation found using ticker (MRO) now have 27 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 13 and 5 with a mean TP of 7.52. Now with the previous closing price of 4.68 this would imply there is a potential upside of 60.7%. The day 50 moving average is 5.3 and the 200 day moving average is 5.31. The company has a market cap of $3,805m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.marathonoil.com

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 721 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 484 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

