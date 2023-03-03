Marathon Oil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.1% Upside

Marathon Oil Corporation found using ticker (MRO) now have 24 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48 and 27 and has a mean target at 34.07. Now with the previous closing price of 25.79 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.75 and the 200 day MA is 26.62. The company has a market cap of $16,434m. Visit the company website at: https://www.marathonoil.com

The potential market cap would be $21,710m based on the market concensus.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.