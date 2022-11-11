Marathon Oil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.9% Upside

Marathon Oil Corporation found using ticker (MRO) now have 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42 and 26 and has a mean target at 33.04. With the stocks previous close at 30.63 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.9%. The 50 day MA is 27.32 while the 200 day moving average is 25.19. The market capitalisation for the company is $20,068m. Find out more information at: https://www.marathonoil.com

The potential market cap would be $21,647m based on the market concensus.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.