Marathon Oil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.4% Upside

Marathon Oil Corporation with ticker code (MRO) now have 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 18 calculating the average target price we see 33.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.93 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.18 and the 200 day MA is 19.92. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,115m. Company Website: https://www.marathonoil.com

The potential market cap would be $23,321m based on the market concensus.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.