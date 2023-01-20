Marathon Oil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.2% Upside

Marathon Oil Corporation with ticker code (MRO) now have 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48 and 27 calculating the mean target price we have 34.45. Now with the previous closing price of 26.88 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.2%. The 50 day MA is 28.62 while the 200 day moving average is 26.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $17,342m. Visit the company website at: https://www.marathonoil.com

The potential market cap would be $22,226m based on the market concensus.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.