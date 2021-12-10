Marathon Oil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.6% Upside

Marathon Oil Corporation found using ticker (MRO) now have 30 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 20.17. Now with the previous closing price of 16.19 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.6%. The day 50 moving average is 16.05 and the 200 day MA is 12.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,488m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.marathonoil.com

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. As of December 31, 2020, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 674 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 298 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.