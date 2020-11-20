Twitter
Marathon Oil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.9% Upside

Marathon Oil Corporation with ticker code (MRO) have now 28 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 13 and 4 with a mean TP of 6.64. With the stocks previous close at 5.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.9%. The day 50 moving average is 4.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.31. The company has a market cap of $4,492m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.marathonoil.com

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 721 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 484 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

