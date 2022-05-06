Marathon Oil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.3% Upside

Marathon Oil Corporation with ticker code (MRO) have now 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 18 calculating the mean target price we have 32.49. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.69 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 24.58 while the 200 day moving average is 17.78. The company has a market capitalisation of $19,890m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.marathonoil.com

The potential market cap would be $23,338m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.