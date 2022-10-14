Follow us on:

Marathon Oil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Marathon Oil Corporation found using ticker (MRO) now have 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 31.85. With the stocks previous close at 27.44 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 24.99 and the 200 day MA is 24. The market capitalisation for the company is $19,196m. Company Website: https://www.marathonoil.com

The potential market cap would be $22,281m based on the market concensus.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

