Marathon Oil Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

Marathon Oil Corporation with ticker code (MRO) now have 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42 and 27 with the average target price sitting at 34.31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 30.63 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.65 while the 200 day moving average is 25.85. The company has a market capitalisation of $19,109m. Find out more information at: https://www.marathonoil.com

The potential market cap would be $21,405m based on the market concensus.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.