Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Manx Financial’s Conister Bank partners with Fiinu on UK overdraft product

Manx Financial

Manx Financial Group Plc (LON:MFX) subsidiary, Conister Bank Limited, has entered into an exclusive strategic partnership with Fiinu Plc to introduce an innovative overdraft product in the United Kingdom, subject to regulatory approval. This collaboration aims to enhance the Bank’s short-term lending products, including Buy Now Pay Later and insurance premium finance offers.

The Bank has signed a Master Services Agreement with AIM traded Fiinu for a minimum three-year exclusivity period to integrate Fiinu’s overdraft technology into its product suite.

This partnership reflects the Bank’s commitment to delivering customer-driven products and leveraging UK banking permissions to serve the underserved.

Douglas Grant, Conister’s Managing Director and the Group’s Chief Executive Officer said:

“This investment and partnership underline our commitment to delivering customer driven products in this challenging economic environment where we can leverage our United Kingdom banking permissions where others cannot. Our focus continues to be on offering market leading customer focused short term products and Fiinu’s plugin overdraft will address a known market need. As such, Fiinu’s technology complements our strategic vision and will enable us to serve customers who are being overlooked by mainstream banking, thereby reinforcing our premier position as the specialist deposit taker and lender in the Isle of Man and UK.”

Marko Sjoblom, Fiinu’s Chief Executive Officer said:

“We are delighted to secure this partnership with Conister Bank. It validates our technology and accelerates our mission to provide flexible credit solutions to consumers and businesses.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Manx Financial’s Conister Bank partners with Fiinu on UK overdraft product

Conister Bank, part of Manx Financial Group, has signed a three-year exclusive partnership with Fiinu Plc to launch an overdraft product in the UK, subject to regulatory approval. The agreement aims to expand the Bank’s short-term lending offerings, including Buy Now Pay Later and insurance premium finance.
Manx Financial CAM Wealth

Manx Financial gains FCA approval to launch insurance business

Manx Financial's subsidiary CAM Wealth has received FCA authorisation to sell and distribute general insurance products in the UK. The new arm, CAM Insurance Solutions, will initially support the Group’s retail and SME customers before expanding to the wider market.

Manx Financial’s Payment Assist secures five New partner agreements

Manx Financial's subsidiary Payment Assist has signed five new lending partnerships, expected to boost annual advances by £27m and add over £5m in revenue. Partners include Retail Automotive Alliance, eDynamix, Car Care Plan with Nissan, Fix Auto UK, and Revive!

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple