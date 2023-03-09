Manulife Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.9% Upside

Manulife Financial Corporation with ticker code (MFC) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 21.3 and 18.36 and has a mean target at 20.07. With the stocks previous close at 19.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.9%. The day 50 moving average is 19.21 and the 200 day moving average is 17.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $36,545m. Company Website: https://www.manulife.com

The potential market cap would be $37,232m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks. The Insurance and Annuity Products segment provides deposit and credit products; and individual life insurance, individual and group long-term care insurance, and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through multiple distribution channels, including insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in property and casualty reinsurance businesses; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. The company also manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and engages in insurance agency, investment counseling and dealer, portfolio and mutual fund management, property and casualty insurance, and mutual fund dealer businesses. Manulife Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.