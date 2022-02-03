Manulife Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.9% Upside

Manulife Financial Corporation found using ticker (MFC) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 23.92 and 23.13 with a mean TP of 23.52. With the stocks previous close at 21.01 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.9%. The day 50 moving average is 19.37 and the 200 day MA is 19.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $40,815m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.manulife.com

The potential market cap would be $45,691m based on the market concensus.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks. The Insurance and Annuity Products segment offers deposit and credit products; individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance businesses; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. It also manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and engages in insurance agency, portfolio and mutual fund management, mutual fund dealer, life and financial reinsurance, and fund management businesses. Additionally, the company holds and manages oil and gas properties; holds oil and gas royalties, and foreign bonds and equities; and provides investment management, counseling, advisory, and dealer services. Manulife Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.