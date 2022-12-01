Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Manulife Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.7% Upside

Manulife Financial Corporation with ticker code (MFC) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18.16 and 17.79 and has a mean target at 17.91. With the stocks previous close at 17.61 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.57 and the 200 day MA is 18.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $34,235m. Visit the company website at: https://www.manulife.com

The potential market cap would be $34,818m based on the market concensus.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks. The Insurance and Annuity Products segment offers deposit and credit products; individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance businesses; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. It also manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and engages in insurance agency, portfolio and mutual fund management, mutual fund dealer, life, annuity, long-term care, and financial reinsurance; and fund management businesses. Additionally, the company holds and manages provides investment management, counseling, advisory, and dealer services. Manulife Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

