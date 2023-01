Manulife Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.9% Downside

Manulife Financial Corporation found using ticker (MFC) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18.65 and 17.91 with the average target price sitting at 18.28. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.02 this would indicate that there is a downside of -3.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.87. The company has a market cap of $35,041m. Visit the company website at: https://www.manulife.com

The potential market cap would be $33,678m based on the market concensus.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks. The Insurance and Annuity Products segment offers deposit and credit products; individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance businesses; and run-off reinsurance operationsluding variable annuities, and accident and health. It also manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and engages in insurance agency, portfolio and mutual fund management, mutual fund dealer, life, annuity, long-term care, and financial reinsurance; and fund management businesses. Additionally, the company holds and manages provides investment management, counseling, advisory, and dealer services. Manulife Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.