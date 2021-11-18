ManpowerGroup – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.8% Upside

ManpowerGroup with ticker code (MAN) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 143 and 94 with the average target price sitting at 129.64. Now with the previous closing price of 102.2 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.8%. The 50 day MA is 108 and the 200 moving average now moves to 111.3. The company has a market cap of $5,372m. Visit the company website at: http://www.manpowergroup.com

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career mobility; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent based outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,200 offices in 75 countries and territories. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.