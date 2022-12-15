ManpowerGroup – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.2% Downside

ManpowerGroup with ticker code (MAN) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 61 calculating the mean target price we have 80.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 86.97 this would indicate that there is a downside of -7.2%. The 50 day MA is 80.12 while the 200 day moving average is 82.29. The market cap for the company is $4,383m. Visit the company website at: https://www.manpowergroup.com

The potential market cap would be $4,067m based on the market concensus.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career mobility; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent based outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,200 offices in 75 countries and territories. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.