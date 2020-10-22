Manitowoc Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.9% Upside

Manitowoc Company (The) with ticker code (MTW) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 12.2. Now with the previous closing price of 8.6 this indicates there is a potential upside of 41.9%. The day 50 moving average is 8.71 and the 200 day moving average is 9.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $301m. Visit the company website at: http://www.manitowoccranes.com/en

The Manitowoc Company provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand. The company also provides crane product parts and services; and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training services under the Manitowoc Crane Care brand. Its products are used in various applications, including energy production/distribution and utilities; petrochemical and industrial projects; infrastructure applications, such as road, bridge, and airport construction; and commercial and high-rise residential construction. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

