Manitowoc Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.9% Upside

Manitowoc Company (The) with ticker code (MTW) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 10 with a mean TP of 12.2. Now with the previous closing price of 8.66 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 40.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.77 and the 200 day MA is 9.63. The company has a market capitalisation of $300m. Find out more information at: http://www.manitowoccranes.com/en

The Manitowoc Company provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand. The company also provides crane product parts and services; and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training services under the Manitowoc Crane Care brand. Its products are used in various applications, including energy production/distribution and utilities; petrochemical and industrial projects; infrastructure applications, such as road, bridge, and airport construction; and commercial and high-rise residential construction. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

