Manitowoc Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.9% Upside

Manitowoc Company (The) with ticker code (MTW) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 12.3. With the stocks previous close at 7.84 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 56.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.49 while the 200 day moving average is 13.12. The market cap for the company is $288m. Company Website: https://www.manitowoc.com

The potential market cap would be $452m based on the market concensus.

The Manitowoc Company provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand. The company also provides crane product parts and services; and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training services. Its crane products are used in various applications, including energy production/distribution and utilities; petrochemical and industrial projects; infrastructure, such as road, bridge, and airport construction; and commercial and high-rise residential construction. The company serves a range of customers, including dealers, rental companies, contractors, and government entities in the petrochemical, industrial, commercial construction, power and utilities, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The Manitowoc Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

