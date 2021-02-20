Manitowoc Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.6% Upside

Manitowoc Company (The) found using ticker (MTW) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 15.69. With the stocks previous close at 15.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.6%. The 50 day MA is 14.31 while the 200 day moving average is 11.14. The market cap for the company is $499m. Visit the company website at: http://www.manitowoc.com

The Manitowoc Company provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand. The company also provides crane product parts and services; and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training services. Its crane products are used in various applications, including energy production/distribution and utilities; petrochemical and industrial projects; infrastructure, such as road, bridge, and airport construction; and commercial and high-rise residential construction. The company serves a range of customers, including dealers, rental companies, contractors, and government entities in the petrochemical, industrial, commercial construction, power and utilities, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The Manitowoc Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.