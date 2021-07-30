Manitowoc Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

Manitowoc Company (The) found using ticker (MTW) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 31 and 17 calculating the average target price we see 25.25. With the stocks previous close at 22.8 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.22 and the 200 day MA is 20.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $798m. Find out more information at: http://www.manitowoc.com

The Manitowoc Company provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand. The company also provides crane product parts and services; and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training services. Its crane products are used in various applications, including energy production/distribution and utilities; petrochemical and industrial projects; infrastructure, such as road, bridge, and airport construction; and commercial and high-rise residential construction. The company serves a range of customers, including dealers, rental companies, contractors, and government entities in the petrochemical, industrial, commercial construction, power and utilities, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The Manitowoc Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.