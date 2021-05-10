Manitex International – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.6% Upside

Manitex International found using ticker (MNTX) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 6. With the stocks previous close at 5.06 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.6%. The 50 day MA is 4.5 while the 200 day moving average is 4.51. The market capitalisation for the company is $107m. Visit the company website at: http://www.manitexinternational.com

Manitex International provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction. In addition, the company manufactures and sells rough terrain cranes and material handling products for construction, municipality, and railroad industries; truck mounted hydraulic knuckle boom cranes; and shipping articulated cranes. Further, it offers mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets; and repair services, as well as supplies repair parts for various medium to heavy duty construction equipment; and rents equipment. The company provides its products under the Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger, Sabre, and Valla brands. It also sells its products through dealers and rental distribution channel. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International in May 2008. Manitex International was founded in 1993 and is based in Bridgeview, Illinois.