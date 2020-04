Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 33.7% Upside

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc found using ticker (LOAN) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 3.75 with the average target price sitting at 4.88. Now with the previous closing price of 3.65 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 33.7%. The 50 day MA is 4.08 and the 200 day moving average is 5.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $37m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com

Manhattan Bridge Capital, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company’s loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the businesses. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

