Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 29.4% Upside

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc found using ticker (LOAN) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 3.75 with the average target price sitting at 4.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.77 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.4%. The 50 day MA is 4.53 while the 200 day moving average is 5.87. The company has a market cap of $38m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com

Manhattan Bridge Capital, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company’s loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the businesses. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

