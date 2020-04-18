Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 28.4% Upside

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc with ticker code (LOAN) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 3.75 and has a mean target at 4.88. Now with the previous closing price of 3.8 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.32 while the 200 day moving average is 5.8. The market cap for the company is $37m. Find out more information at: http://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com

Manhattan Bridge Capital, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company’s loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the businesses. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

