Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 28.1% Upside

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc found using ticker (LOAN) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 3.75 calculating the mean target price we have 4.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.81 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.23 and the 200 day moving average is 5.78. The company has a market cap of $37m. Company Website: http://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com

Manhattan Bridge Capital, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company’s loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the businesses. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn