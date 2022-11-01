Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Man Group PLC 18.9% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Man Group PLC with ticker (LON:EMG) now has a potential upside of 18.9% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 270 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Man Group PLC share price of 219 GBX at opening today (01/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 18.9%. Trading has ranged between 2 (52 week low) and 221 (52 week high) with an average of 5,656,148 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,819,680,709.

Man Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment management company. The Company is focused on delivering performance and client portfolio solutions by deploying the latest technology across its client’s business. It invests across a range of strategies and asset classes, with a mix of long-only and alternative strategies run on a discretionary and quantitative basis, across liquid and private markets. The Company’s platform consists of advanced technology providing supporting in alpha generation, portfolio management, compliance, trade execution, financial reporting and risk management. It provides long-only, alternative and private markets products on a single and multi-manager basis. It develops bespoke solutions and fund of hedge fund services. The Company operates its investment management businesses through its investment managers, namely Man AHL, Man Numeric, Man GLG, Man FRM and Man GPM.



