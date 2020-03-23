Man Group Ltd 36.8% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Man Group Ltd using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:EMG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at UBS. Man Group Ltd are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 145 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 36.8% from the opening price of 106 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 47.95 points and decreased 50.55 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 177.1 GBX while the 52 week low is 84.72 GBX.

Man Group Ltd has a 50 day moving average of 146.11 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 156.81. There are currently 1,508,407,956 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,189,797. Market capitalisation for LON:EMG is £1,692,073,121 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn