Man Group Ltd 33.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Man Group Ltd with EPIC/TICKER (LON:EMG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Man Group Ltd are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 160 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 33.2% from the opening price of 120.15 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 31.65 points and decreased 36.85 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 177.1 GBX while the 52 week low is 84.72 GBX.

Man Group Ltd has a 50 day moving average of 143.86 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at . There are currently 1,505,983,550 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,535,048. Market capitalisation for LON:EMG is £1,816,424,608 GBP.

