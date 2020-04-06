Man Group Ltd 31.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Man Group Ltd with EPIC/TICKER (LON:EMG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Man Group Ltd are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 160 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 31.2% from today’s opening price of 121.95 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 6.3 points and decreased 34.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 177.1 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 84.72 GBX.

Man Group Ltd has a 50 day moving average of 139.76 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 155.38. There are currently 1,500,412,567 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,969,509. Market capitalisation for LON:EMG is £1,909,752,234 GBP.

