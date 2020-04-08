Man Group Ltd 3.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Man Group Ltd using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:EMG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Man Group Ltd are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 125 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 3.5% from the opening price of 120.75 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 5.1 points and decreased 34.75 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 177.1 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 84.72 GBX.

Man Group Ltd has a 50 day moving average of 138.77 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 155.02. There are currently 1,498,933,608 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,033,445. Market capitalisation for LON:EMG is £1,774,952,662 GBP.

