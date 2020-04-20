Man Group Ltd 19.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Man Group Ltd with EPIC/TICKER (LON:EMG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. Man Group Ltd are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 150 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 19.1% from today’s opening price of 125.9 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 16 points and decreased 26.2 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 177.1 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 84.72 GBX.

Man Group Ltd has a 50 day moving average of 134.09 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 153.76. There are currently 1,491,804,220 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,173,907. Market capitalisation for LON:EMG is £1,859,118,509 GBP.

