Man Group Ltd 15.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Man Group Ltd using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:EMG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Man Group Ltd are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 145 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 15.1% from today’s opening price of 126 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 12.1 points and decreased 32.25 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 177.1 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 84.72 GBX.

Man Group Ltd has a 50 day moving average of 138.11 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 154.81. There are currently 1,497,731,912 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,154,689. Market capitalisation for LON:EMG is £1,808,400,262 GBP.

