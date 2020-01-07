Man Group Ltd 10.4% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Man Group Ltd with EPIC/TICKER (LON:EMG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Man Group Ltd are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 173 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 10.4% from the opening price of 156.75 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 4.05 points and decreased 6.75 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 177.1 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 128.35 GBX.

Man Group Ltd has a 50 day moving average of 152.17 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 157.88. There are currently 1,516,162,881 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,312,280. Market capitalisation for LON:EMG is £2,361,183,760 GBP.