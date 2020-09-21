Mallinckrodt plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.1% Upside

Mallinckrodt plc with ticker code (MNK) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2 and 1 with the average target price sitting at 1.5. With the stocks previous close at 1.27 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.49 and the 200 day MA is 2.44. The company has a market cap of $116m. Company Website: http://www.mallinckrodt.com

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products. It offers Acthar Gel, an injectable drug for rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, infantile spasms, systemic lupus erythematosus, polymyositis, and others; Inomax, a vasodilator to enhance oxygenation and reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; Ofirmev, an intravenous formulation of acetaminophen for pain management; and Therakos photopheresis, an immunotherapy treatment platform, as well as Amitiza, a product for constipation. The company is also developing Terlipressin for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; StrataGraft, which is in Phase III and II clinical development for the treatment of burns; MNK-6105 and MNK-6106, an ammonia scavenger for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy, a neuropsychiatric syndrome associated with hyperammonemia; and SLN500, a ribonucleic acid technology therapy. It markets its branded products to physicians, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. Mallinckrodt plc has collaboration with Silence Therapeutics plc. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn