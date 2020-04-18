MainStreet Bancshares – Consenus Indicates Potential 44.8% Upside

MainStreet Bancshares with ticker code (MNSB) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 20.5 and 20.5 calculating the average target price we see 20.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.16 this would imply there is a potential upside of 44.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.81 and the 200 day moving average is 20.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $110m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mstreetbank.com

MainStreet Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professionals primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and online banking, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, including government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising car loans, term loans, credit cards, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides third party and other payment services; and deposit insurance solutions. It operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Clarendon, and Leesburg, Virginia; and provides automated teller machine transaction services at approximately 55,000 locations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Mexico. MainStreet Bancshares was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

