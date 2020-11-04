MainStreet Bancshares – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.3% Upside

MainStreet Bancshares with ticker code (MNSB) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 18 and has a mean target at 18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.96 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.63 and the 200 day moving average is 13.51. The market capitalisation for the company is $126m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mstreetbank.com

MainStreet Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, including government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising car loans, term loans, credit cards, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides payment service and deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet account access, internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It operates through a network of seven branches located in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Clarendon, and Leesburg, Virginia, and one in branch in Washington, the District of Columbia; and provides automated teller machine transaction services at approximately 55,000 locations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Mexico. MainStreet Bancshares was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.